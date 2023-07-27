Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil seals move to FC Petrzalka in Slovakia

Slovakian club FC Petržalka have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil ahead of the 2023-24 football season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a short-term contract with the Slovakian 2. Liga side after joining on a free transfer.

The former Dreams FC player had been unattached since leaving Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem when his contract expired on June 30, 2022.

Nombil's last spell was on loan at Hapoel Kfar Saba, where he made 13 appearances in the Israeli second-tier and scored twice in the process.

Before making the switch to Kfar Saba, he had played 18 matches for Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League. He played a significant role in securing promotion with Jerusalem to the top-flight.

Nombil is expected to play a vital role for Petržalka, who seek promotion to the Slovakian top-flight next season.

The midfielder has previously had a stint with Czech club Sparta Prague U19 side in the 2018-19 campaign, on loan from Ghanaian club Dreams.