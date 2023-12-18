Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye admits disappointment in missing 2022 World Cup squad

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye has revealed his earnest desire to receive a call-up to represent the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

Unfortunately, the former Black Satellites captain was not included in Otto Addo's squad for the tournament, where Argentina emerged as champions.

In an interview with Linus Siaw Nartey on YouTube, Aboagye, a standout performer for the Ghana U-20 side in the 2013 World Cup expressed his hopes of being part of the Black Stars squad for the prestigious global event.

"Yes, I was playing regularly and I was definitely hoping to get a call-up, but I think it wasn’t time. When it’s time, God always has his ways of doing marvelous things, so I still have to focus and wait for my time."

Despite not making it to the World Cup squad, Aboagye remains optimistic and patient, acknowledging the timing of opportunities in football. Currently without a club after concluding his spell with Querétaro in Mexico, the midfielder continues to keep his focus on staying prepared for potential opportunities that lie ahead.

Ghana's campaign in the 2022 World Cup faced an early exit as the Black Stars were unable to progress from a challenging group that included Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.