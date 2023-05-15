Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kyerewaa leaves Shalke 04 to find new club

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Daniel Kamakam Kyerewaa has decided not to renew his contract with Schalke and is expected to join a new club in the summer

Kyerewaa, who is only 21 years old, has been in exceptional form with Schalke's second team in the Regionalliga League, scoring 11 goals and giving three assists in 32 games.

The gifted offensive midfielder and Schalke's management have struck an agreement, allowing him to seek greater opportunities. His Schalke contract will officially expire on June 30, 2023.

Multiple teams, including his old club Dusseldorf, as well as Hamburg SV and Greuther Furth, have expressed interest in Kyerewaa. These clubs notice his talent and are eager to sign him for the upcoming season.

Before joining Schalke, the talented midfielder initiated his football journey in the youth team at SG Unterrath. It was in 2016 that he took the step to join Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he honed his skills and made remarkable progress through their U17 and U19 teams.

This development paved the way for his eventual transfer to the prestigious Royal Blues, where he continued his professional career.