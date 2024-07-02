Ghanaian midfielder Darko Gyabi returns to Plymouth Argyle on loan

English-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Darko Gyabi, has secured a return to English Championship side Plymouth Argyle FC on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old previously joined the club on loan from Leeds United in January 2024.

After the 2023/24 season concluded, he returned to Leeds to discuss his future for the upcoming campaign.

Following continued interest from Plymouth Argyle, Gyabi has now re-signed with the club on another season-long loan.

"Darko Gyabi has returned to Argyle. The 20-year-old midfielder has agreed to a season-long loan deal from Leeds United, which will see Darko spending his second stint as a Pilgrim," Plymouth Argyle announced in a statement on Tuesday, July 2.

"Gyabi joined Argyle in January 2024, on loan, and caught the eye in ten appearances, the last from the substitutes' bench," the club added.

The announcement concludes by mentioning that the loan deal is subject to EFL approval.