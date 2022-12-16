Ghanaian midfielder Darko Gyabi reveals meeting Leeds United manager

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Darko Gyabi has disclosed meetings with Peter Marsch over his development at Leeds United.

Gyabi, who won youth team titles with Manchester City, joined Leeds United in the summer transfer window in a bid for first team football.

And his performances during training has forced manager Peter Marsch to have a meeting with him on how to make the first team.

"It's been good [working under Marsch]," Gyabi stated per Leeds Live.

“I'm learning a lot off the ball, on the ball, the way he wants the team to play."

“We have individual meetings," added Gyabi.

“He's spoken to me about the areas I can keep improving and the areas I'm good at, but can make even better."

“Defensively: being aware of the players around me, trying to win the balls, trying to set up attacks," he finished.

“On the ball: playing into the 10s, moving forward with the ball."