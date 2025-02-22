Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna set for lengthy spell on sidelines after injury setback

Ghanaian international David Abagna is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after succumbing to a severe injury while in action for APOEL Nicosia.

The former Real Tamale United captain was forced off with an injury in his outfit Conference League playoffs clash against NK Celje on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Abagna started the crucial game for his side but had to be substituted after just 17 minutes into the much-anticipated clash.

The former Black Galaxies captain picked up Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury and is expected to be out of action for six to eight months.

Before picking up the injury, Abagna had showcased glimpses of some great performance in the middle for the Cypriot outfit.

APOEL Nicosia succumbed to a 2-0 home defeat to NK Celje, leading to their elimination from the Conference League competitions.

Before the return clash in Cyprus, Nicosia had held NK Celje to a 2-2 draw in the first clash.

The 20-year-old has made 20 appearances in the Cypriot top-flight this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

In all competitions, he has made 34 appearances, scoring six goals and providing four assists across the period.