Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga returns from suspension, scores match winner for Oostende

Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga returned from suspension to propel KV Oostende to victory in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old returned to action in this match after serving a three-match ban following his red card four weeks ago against KRC Genk.

Atanga was brought on in the second half to score the winning goal for Oostende as they return to winning ways after five matches.

Oostende recorded a 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem to end their winless run at the Diaz Arena.

Belgian midfielder Indy Boonen scored to put Oostende ahead in the match in the additional minutes of the first half.

Waregem got the equalising goal in the 70th minute through veteran forward Jelle van Vossen.

Atanga who was brought on in the 72nd minute lasted eight minutes on the field to get the match winner for the home team after he was set by Cameron McGeehan.

The RedBull Salzburg player has managed to score four goals and assisted another after 11 appearances in the Belgian top-tier this campaign.