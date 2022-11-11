GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 11 November 2022
Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga scores in Oostende’s 4-1 win against Thes Sport

Ghanaian midfielder  David Atanga was on target for Oostende in their 4-1 win against Thes Sport in the Belgian Pro League.

Thierry Ambrose scored the opener in the 55th to give Oostende the lead in the second half.

David Atanga made it 2-0 for Oostende to register his fourth goal of the season in the 64th minute.

Nick Batzner got the third goal of the game in the 76th minute as Oostende cruised to another three points.

David Atanga was substituted in the 74th minute after getting his goal.

Sam Vanaken reduced the deficit for Thes Sport with his goal in the 79th minute before Mohammed Berte scored the winning goal in the 88th minute.

The former Admira midfielder has scored four goals in 13 appearances this season for Oostende.

