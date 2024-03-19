Ghanaian midfielder Desmond Acquah shines in FCV Dender's victory in Belgian Challenger Pro League

Ghanaian midfielder Desmond Acquah showcased his talent and contributed significantly to FCV Dender's impressive 4-1 victory over SL16 FC U23 in a thrilling encounter in the Belgian Challenger Pro League.

Belgian-born Acquah made his mark from the start, playing a pivotal role for FCV Dender before being substituted after 73 minutes of play. The match witnessed a flurry of goals, with FCV Dender asserting their dominance early on.

The scoring opened in the eighth minute when Nsimba capitalized on a pass from Soladio, initially having his attempt blocked but swiftly converting the rebound to give FCV Dender the lead.

FCV Dender doubled their advantage in the 60th minute, courtesy of Soladio finding the back of the net with a clinical finish, extending their lead to 2-0. The momentum continued for FCV Dender, with Desmond Acquah adding his name to the scoresheet just three minutes later, showcasing his precision with a well-placed shot that widened the gap to 3-0.

Despite SL16 FC U23 managing to pull one back in the 66th minute through Benjdida's headed effort, FCV Dender remained unfazed, determined to secure the victory. The win was sealed in the 90th minute when Rajsel delivered the final blow from the box, sealing a commanding 4-1 triumph for FCV Dender.

Acquah's impressive performance underscores his importance to FCV Dender's midfield, with his contributions playing a pivotal role in the team's success on the pitch. As FCV Dender continues their campaign in the Belgian Challenger Pro League, Acquah's form will undoubtedly be crucial as they aim to maintain their momentum and climb up the league standings.