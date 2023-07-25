Ghanaian midfielder Divine Naah released by Azerbaijani club Turan Tovuz

Ghanaian midfielder Divine Naah has been released from his contract with Azerbaijani club Turan Tovuz.

The 27-year-old, who previously graduated from the Right to Dream Academy, joined the club only three months ago, but his time with the team has come to an end.

Having previously played for Nordsjaelland and Manchester City U-23, Naah had hoped to make an impact at Turan Tovuz.

However, the club have made the decision to part ways with the midfielder, making him a free agent once again.

It's unclear at this point what the next step will be for Naah in his football career, but his experience and background are likely to attract interest from other clubs.

Fans and followers will be keeping a close eye on his journey as he explores new opportunities in the football world.