Ghanaian midfielder Dominic Oduro laments Tampa Bay Rowdies USL playoffs failure

Published on: 13 October 2018
Dominic Oduro

Ghanaian midfielder Dominic Oduro is disappointed with Tampa Bay Rowdies failure to secure United Soccer League playoffs spot.

The Rowdies finished 12th in the just ended American United Soccer League season with 41 points.

Oduro joined Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2017/18 season with the hope of helping them earn a playoffs berth.

“The season was not too bad, but we were expecting to make the playoffs and unfortunately we couldn’t, we will bounce back and I believe we are going to have an amazing season next year,” Oduro told Footballmadeinghana.com

He has made 18 appearances, bagged a goal and provided an assist in his debut season.

