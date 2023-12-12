Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Arko Mensah enlists fitness expert ahead of new club move

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Arko Mensah has enlisted the expertise of celebrated fitness coach Totti Laryea Francis to help him maintain peak physical condition as he prepares to join a new club.

With his contract with Finnish side Honka FC having expired, the 22-year-old is reportedly close to securing a deal with another foreign club and is working closely with Francis to ensure he remains fit and sharp.

The two have been putting in intense training sessions at the Teshie Astroturf in Accra, where they can be seen working out together every morning and evening.

Arko Mensah was part of the Black Meteors squad that bowed out of the group stages at the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup in Morocco last June.

Totti Laryea, owner and CEO of Train Like a Pro GH, has an impressive track record of working with top footballers and athletes, including Kaliefah Vajebah Sakor, Clifford Aboagye, John Boye, Isaac Anna, and Benjamin Ayim, among others.