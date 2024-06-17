Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Baidoo shines as Sogndal defeat Lyn in Norwegian league

Sogndal secured a 2-1 victory over Lyn in the Norwegian 1. Divisjon, thanks to a standout performance from Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Baidoo in an exciting match at Bislett Stadion.

Despite Lyn dominating possession and taking more shots, Sogndal's efficient finishing earned them the win.

Baidoo, who started and played until the 86th minute, scored one goal and provided an assist, showcasing his impressive skills. The opening goal was scored by Anders BjÃ¸rntvedt Olsen in the 14th minute, assisted by Mathias Johansen.

However, Sogndal quickly equalized through Felix Eriksson, who was set up by Baidoo in the 19th minute.

Baidoo then put Sogndal ahead in the 38th minute, securing the lead until the final whistle. Both teams made substitutions throughout the game, but Sogndal's strategic changes paid off.

Edmund Baidoo has been a vital cog in Sogndal's machinery this season, racking up 13 appearances and tallying an impressive six goals and three assists in the 2024 1. Divisjon.

As Sogndal gears up for their next league outing, Baidoo's contributions will be crucial in their quest to conquer Kongsvinger.