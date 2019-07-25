Ghanaian midfielder Edwin Gyimah on trial at South African side Highlands Park

Ghanaian midfielder Edwin Gyimah is on trial at Absa Premiership side Highlands Park, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 28-year-old is trying his luck with the PSL club as he looks to get his career back on track.

Gyimah was released by Bidvest Wits at the end of the 2018/19 season after making only five appearances for the Clever Boys.

The former Orlando Pirates defensive midfielder joined Wits from Swedish second-tier side Helsingborgs IF in January 2018, but failed to make an impact at the club.

Other South African clubs that the hard-tackling Gyimah played for are Supersport United and Mpumalanga Black Aces.