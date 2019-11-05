Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu reveals dreams of playing in England

French born Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu says he has dreams of playing in the English Premier League.

The K.A.A Gent player also adds he has ambitions of playing in the UEFA Champions League and reveres former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

Owusu has been a key figure at Gent since joining from Olympique Lyonnais in the summer transfer window.

"I have a contract until 2023 and I still have a lot to learn, but I have many things in mind that I would like one day know: Champions League, Premier League ... and it is not forbidden to dream, " Owusu told De Zoondag.

His physical attributes has seen him been likened with former Ivory Coast international Yaya Toure, who Owusu discloses is his idol.

"Being the successor of my idol Yaya Toure in Manchester City is my wildest dream, and I also dream of the Bundesliga, a competition that I appreciate. God willing, I will get there, and such a match in Wolfsburg is the perfect opportunity for young players like us to show up all over Europe."

