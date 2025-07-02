GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian midfielder Elvis Sakyi joins Indonesian top-flight side Persijap Jepara

Published on: 02 July 2025
Ghanaian midfielder Elvis Sakyi joins Indonesian top-flight side Persijap Jepara

Ghanaian midfielder Elvis Sakyi has signed for Indonesian top-flight newcomers Persijap Jepara after leaving Libyan side Al Anwar.

The 28-year-old, a former Ghana U17 international, joins as a free agent following a season in Libya, where he scored two goals in 15 league appearances.

Sakyi’s move to Indonesia marks yet another chapter in a nomadic career that has seen him feature in over nine countries. The former Cheetah FC player has lined up for clubs such as Istanbul Maltepespor in Turkey, GenÃ§ler BirliÄŸi S.K. in Northern Cyprus, and GÅ¼ira United and Senglea Athletic in Malta, where he gained attention during GÅ¼ira’s historic UEFA Europa League campaign.

After spells in Israel with Maccabi Petah Tikva and Hapoel Afula, as well as stints in Slovenia, Georgia, Mozambique, and Libya, Sakyi now brings his wealth of experience to the Indonesian Liga 1 side.

Sakyi’s versatility and maturity are expected to boost Persijap’s debut top-flight campaign. The club sees his signing as key to stabilising their midfield as they target a competitive start to the 2025/26 season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more