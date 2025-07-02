Ghanaian midfielder Elvis Sakyi joins Indonesian top-flight side Persijap Jepara

Ghanaian midfielder Elvis Sakyi has signed for Indonesian top-flight newcomers Persijap Jepara after leaving Libyan side Al Anwar.

The 28-year-old, a former Ghana U17 international, joins as a free agent following a season in Libya, where he scored two goals in 15 league appearances.

Sakyi’s move to Indonesia marks yet another chapter in a nomadic career that has seen him feature in over nine countries. The former Cheetah FC player has lined up for clubs such as Istanbul Maltepespor in Turkey, GenÃ§ler BirliÄŸi S.K. in Northern Cyprus, and GÅ¼ira United and Senglea Athletic in Malta, where he gained attention during GÅ¼ira’s historic UEFA Europa League campaign.

After spells in Israel with Maccabi Petah Tikva and Hapoel Afula, as well as stints in Slovenia, Georgia, Mozambique, and Libya, Sakyi now brings his wealth of experience to the Indonesian Liga 1 side.

Sakyi’s versatility and maturity are expected to boost Persijap’s debut top-flight campaign. The club sees his signing as key to stabilising their midfield as they target a competitive start to the 2025/26 season.