Ghanaian midfielder Elvis Sakyi joins Maltese side Gzira United

Former Ghana U-17 midfielder Elvis Sakyi has joined Maltese side Gzira United on a one year deal.

The 22-year old joins the Maroons from Turkish side Maltepespor.

Sakyi left the shores of Ghana at a tender age where he spent time on trials at Turkish giants Galatasaray and Eskisehirspor.

His last club before moving to Malta was Maltepespor where he spent a season.

The Ghanaian midfielder would be expected to play a role when Gzira United ace Croatian club Hadjuk Split in qualification round of the UEFA Europa League next month.