Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Duah joins Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Duah has completed his transfer to AFC Eskilstuna in Sweden's second division.

The 19-year-old, former Ghana youth international, has joined them from third-tier club Hammarby TFF, with the transfer completed and announced few days ago.

The Ebony FC product has signed a three-year contract after passing all required medical exams. He appears to be prepared for the Superettan challenge.

"AFC Eskilstuna strengthens the team with another player. Emmanuel Agyemang Duah signing for 3 years starting 15/72022," Eskilstuna announced on Fcebook.

Agyemang Duah was part of the Black Satellites team that won the WAFU in 2020 and the last year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.