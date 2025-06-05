Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Appiah leaves Hamburger SV

German-born Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Emmanuel Appiah has been released by newly-promoted Bundesliga outfit Hamburger SV.

The 21-year-old, who rose through the ranks at Hamburger, leaves as a free agent and could join the club of his choice in the summer transfer window.

Appiah joined the youth team of HSV in 2020, starting his career with the U17's before going on to make 13 appearances for Hamburger II last season.

However, his five-year stay at the club came to an end after failing to secure a long-term deal.

Meanwhile, several club's in Germany's third-tier have shown interested in the talented forward and are set to make a move for the free agent.

Appiah is yet to make an international appearance for any of Germany's national team, making him available for Ghana, the country of his parents.