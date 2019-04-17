Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Besea urges Venezia FC stars to improve as relegation battle hots up

Venezia FC midfielder Emmanuel Besea has called on his teammates to play above their level as the relegation fight hots up.

The Winged Lions are occupying 15th place on the league standings, just three points above the relegation spot.

Serse Cosmi's men will travel to the Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca to engage Ascoli on matchday 33 and a win for them will better their chances of beating the drop.

"They will be two battles, like every race from here to the end of the season. The goal of every team from the middle of the table is to save themselves, so I expect very difficult matches. The first one will be against Ascoli, in a very hot environment. We will have to be bad and careful to bring as many points as possible home.”

Besea returned from injury to play a key role in their 1-0 win over Foggia last Saturday.

He joined the side on loan from Serie A side Frosinone Calcio during the winter transfer window.