Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng commences training with new club Konyaspor

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has kicked off his training sessions with Turkish club Konyaspor after sealing his transfer.

The 26-year-old, who recently joined the ambitious Turkish outfit after his stint with Swedish team Elfsborg, marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

The signing ceremony took place at the MEDAÅž Konya Metropolitan Stadium Press Conference Hall, with Konyaspor Football Branch Manager Yusuf KÃ¼Ã§Ã¼kbakÄ±rcÄ± present.

Boateng, with past experiences in clubs like Hapoel Tel Aviv, Aduana Stars, WAFA SC, Feyenoord Fetteh, and Feyenoord Ghana, brings a wealth of experience and versatility to Konyaspor's midfield.

During his tenure with Elfsborg, Boateng displayed his skills in 52 games, contributing with one goal and three assists. His dynamic playing style and ability to impact the scoreboard make him a player to watch in the Turkish league.

Wearing jersey number 26, Boateng is all set to make his mark with Konyaspor as he embraces this new chapter in Turkish football.