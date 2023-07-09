Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng provides assist in Elfsborg's win over Kalmar

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Boateng showed a superb performance in Elfsborg's convincing win in the Swedish top flight on Sunday.

The midfielder excelled in midfield and assisted on a goal in the second half to help his team sail to a 4-0 victory over Kalmar

Elfsborg took the lead in the 30th minute of the Swedish Allsvenskan Round 14 match through Niklas Hult.

Things became exceedingly difficult for Kalmar in the second half when he was forced to play with 10 men when a player was sent off.

Elfsborg won 4-0 thanks to goals from Jeppe Okkels, Besfort Zeneli, and Johan Larsson.

The 27-year-old assisted Besfort Zeneli's goal which ultimately made the team more comfortable to chase for the fourth.

Elfsborg has risen to the top of Sweden's first division as a result of their brilliant win this weekend. They now have 11 wins from 14 games and are top of the table with 35 points ahead of Malmo FF who are second with 34 points.

Elfsborg will play Goteborg in their next game as they aim to clinch the title for the first time in 11 years.