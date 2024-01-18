GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng seals move to Turkish club Konyaspor

Published on: 18 January 2024
Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has officially completed his move to Turkish club Konyaspor.

The versatile player, formerly associated with the Swedish team Elfsborg, signed a 2.5-year contract, formalising his commitment to the ambitious Turkish side.

The signing ceremony took place at the MEDAÅž Konya Metropolitan Stadium Press Conference Hall, with Konyaspor Football Branch Manager Yusuf KÃ¼Ã§Ã¼kbakÄ±rcÄ± in attendance.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian midfielder brings a wealth of experience from his previous stints with clubs like Hapoel Tel Aviv, Aduana Stars, WAFA SC, Feyenoord Fetteh, and Feyenoord Ghana.

Known for his dynamic style of play and versatility in midfield, Boateng showcased his skills in 52 games during his time with Elfsborg, contributing with one goal and three assists.

Wearing jersey number 26 for Konyaspor, Boateng is poised to make a significant impact in the Turkish league as he embarks on this new chapter in his football career.

