Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam impresses in first start for FC Basel

Young Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam was impressive in his first start for FC Basel in their 1-1 draw against Young Boys in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Essiam had previously made his debut for the team in a Swiss Cup clash against Grasshoppers, coming off the bench in February 2022 before earning his first start against Young Boys.

In the match, he was involved in 55 touches and completed 33 passes. He also won 13 ball recoveries, nine ground duels and five out of six successful dribbles.

Additionally, he made three tackles and two interceptions, showcasing his versatility and all-round midfield capabilities.

Despite conceding an early goal to Young Boys' Jean Pierre Nsame in the eighth minute, Basel managed to equalise through Zeki Amdouni in the 68th minute, with Essiam playing a crucial role in the midfield.

Essiam will now be hoping to cement his place in the FC Basel starting lineup for future matches, with his impressive performance likely to have caught the attention of the coaching staff.