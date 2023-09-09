Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam joins FC Stade Lausanne Ouchy on loan

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam has completed a loan move to FC Stade Lausanne Ouchy, the club officially announced.

The loan agreement includes a provision that allows FC Stade Lausanne Ouchy to make the transfer permanent if Essiam impresses the club's technical staff.

However, Essiam will return to his parent club, FC Basel, when the loan spell concludes.

The official statement from FC Stade Lausanne Ouchy stated: "During his time at Basel last season, Emmanuel Essiam (183 cm) featured in 4 Super League games and made one appearance in the Conference League during the impressive campaign of the Swiss club in that competition.

"In the current season, Emmanuel has already played in 3 Super League games. The 19-year-old defensive midfielder, born in Accra, has also represented the Ghana U23 team with 5 appearances since his debut on June 12, 2021."

Essiam, a promising talent, will continue his development under the guidance of coach Anthony Braizat at FC Stade Lausanne Ouchy.

The club expressed their delight at Essiam's arrival and extended their best wishes for his success during his time with the team.