Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Kofi Essien has joined Albanian Premier League outfit Skenderbeu Koce.

The 18-year old enforcer penned a three-year contract with club on Monday.

He joins from an unnamed third tier side in Kumasi after being watched by scouts of the club.

Essien has already won the admiration of coach Ilar Daja — who likened the youngster to former Chelsea star Michael Essien.

Skenderbeu finished fourth in the Albanian topflight last season.