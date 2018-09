Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has been declared fit for Villarreal B's clash with Ejea in the Spanish Segunda Division B this weekend.

Lomotey has been on the sidelines for 10 days after sustaining an injury in his side's 1-1 draw with Castellon.

However, he has fully recovered and is tipped to make an appearance in the match on Saturday.

Villarreal on loan from second-tier side Extremadura UD.