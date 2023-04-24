Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey excited after making injury return

Ghanaian Emmanuel Lomotey is glad to be back from injury after being on the sidelines for over two months.

Lomotey last featured for the Swedish heavyweights in a cup match against IFK Lulea in February.

On Saturday, the Black Stars midfielder was seen training with his teammates at Malmo FF and is likely to return to playing soon.

“It’s not the joy that makes us grateful; it’s gratitude that makes us joyful. Good to be back on the field” he posted on Facebook according to Footballghana.com.

The former Dreams FC player may not be able to play in Malmo FF's next game, but he might play against Hammarby in the Swedish league on April 30.

He has only made four appearances in all competitions since joining the club and will be hoping to stay fit enough to enjoy significant playing time at the club.

The 25-year-old last featured for the Black Stars in June 2021 against South Africa.