GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey joins Cypriot side Ethnikos Achna on loan

Published on: 09 July 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey joins Cypriot side Ethnikos Achna on loan
230202 Emmanuel Lomotey under en träning med Malmö FF den 2 februari 2023 i Estepona.Foto: Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT / LT0476

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has been sent on loan to Cypriot top-tier outfit Ethnikos Achna FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 25-year-old joins Ethnikos on a season-long loan, which will run until June 2024 from Swedish Allsvenskan club Malmo FF as he seeks more playing minutes in the coming season.

Lomotey has failed to land a starting position at Malmo, having been inconsistent with his performances since joining from French side Amiens SC in August last year.

The former Dreams FC player has managed just seven appearances across all competitions for Malmo, where he provided one assist.

The defensive midfielder has three more years left on his Malmo contract, which will expire in June 2026.

Lomotey moved to France in August 2020 after a successful spell at Spanish clubs Extremadura UD and Villareal CF B.

He has seven international caps for Ghana since making his debut in October 2020 when the Black Stars lost 3-0 to Mali in an international friendly.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more