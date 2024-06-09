Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey joins Ethnikos Achna in a permanent transfer

Swedish top club Malmo FF has recently announced that Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey will no longer be a part of their squad.

Lomotey, who joined Malmo FF from French club Amiens SC in August of 2022, will now be permanently transferred to Ethnikos Achnas FC for free, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The former Dreams FC player made his debut for Malmo FF in the same month, playing in a home game against Turkish team Sivasspor during the Europa League play-offs.

However, in the summer of 2023, Lomotey was loaned out to the Cypriot club Achnas, making 25 appearances across all competitions and scoring twice.

He had a successful season, playing in 20 out of 26 games for the club in the Cypriot league, which ultimately finished in tenth place at the end of the season.

The former Ghana international played for Spanish clubs Extremadura UD B, Extremadura first team, and Villareal CF B before moving to France.

He won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations with the Black Stars B.