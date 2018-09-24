Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey returns from injury to help Villarreal beat Ejea

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey returned from injury and produced an impressive display as Villareal B defeated Ejea 2-0 in the Spanish third tier.

The former Dreams FC midfielder was cleared fit ahead of the match after being out for about 10 days with an injury.

His return was a boost for the Yellow Submarines, who were outstanding against Ejea and recorded an important away win.

Simon Moreno Barosso scored a brace with his first coming in the 39th and had his second on 56 minutes.

The win lifts Villareal B to seventh on the Segunda Division B table.

Lomotey lasted the entire duration despite returning from injury.