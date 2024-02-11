Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey scores in Ethnikos Achnas' defeat

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey was on target for Ethnikos Achnas in their 4-3 away defeat to Pafos FC in the Cypriot Division 1 on Saturday.

Pafos opened the scoring through Petar Bockaj after just 11 minutes, but Lomotey pulled the visitors level with a well-taken goal.

The home team restored their lead through Jairo in the 35th minute, but Enzo Cabrera levelled the score again for Ethnikos Achnas before halftime.

Finland international Onni Valakari gave Pafos a 3-2 lead two minutes into the second half, but Dejan Drazic levelled the score once again for the visitors in the 76th minute.

However, Muamer Tankovic scored a late goal to give Pafos a dramatic 4-3 victory.

Lomotey has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Ethnikos Achnas this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Despite the defeat, his performance in the match highlighted his growing influence in the team's midfield.