Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey sent off in Malmo defeat in Europa League

Published on: 13 October 2022
Emmanuel Lomotey had a disappointing night in the Europa League on Thursday, as he was sent off against Union Berlin.

The Ghanaian midfielder made an awful challenge on his opponent and the referee showed him a deserved red card!

Lomotey entered the game in the 81st minute and was sent off after nine minutes.

Malmo were defeated 1-0 by Berlin, who scored from the penalty spot in the 88th minute. As a result, the Swedish behemoths have been eliminated from the competition.

Lomotey was making his second appearance in the European competition this season.

The 24-year-old joined Malmo in August from French side Amiens.

