Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi honoured to have played with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi has paid tribute to former Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic following the announcement of his retirement from football.

The former AC Milan forward announced his retirement from football at the age of 41 at the end of the Serie A season bringing an end a storied career which saw him win numerous collective trophies and individual awards.

Football federations, fans and many stakeholders of the beautiful game have commended Ibrahimovic for all his achievements and Adu Kofi has joined by recounting the day he shared the same pitch with the former Paris Saint-German.

Adu Kofi encountered the seasoned striker during his stint with Malmo FF when they faced Paris Saint-Germain.

Sharing a photo of himself with Ibrahimovic, he tweeted, “It was a blessing sharing some of your career in soccer with you, it was a privilege to play on the same pitch against you, it's was an honor to share moment with you legend, your legacy lives on enjoy your retirement @iamzlatanibrahimovic.”

Ibrahimovic played for eight top clubs in Europe as well as LA Galaxy in the United States and won silverware almost throughout.

He remains the only Swedish player to have scored in three consecutive European tournaments.