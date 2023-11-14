Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi leads Ekenäs IF to Finnish top-flight promotion after 90-year hiatus

Former Ghanaian international Enoch Adu Kofi played a pivotal role in securing Ekenäs IF's promotion to the Finnish Premier League after a 90-year absence.

The former Ghana youth midfielder, who has spent most of his playing career in Scandinavia, played a huge role as his side returns to the top-flight after many years of absence.

As the club's captain, he joined in March 2023, contributing 22 appearances and an assist in the second-tier league.

Adu Kofi's contract with Ekenäs IF is set to expire in December 2023.

The midfielder, known for his spells with clubs like Nice, FC Nordjaelland, Club Brugge, and others, began his career with Liberty Professionals in Ghana.

This achievement marks his sixth club in Scandinavia, showcasing his enduring impact in the region.