Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi pays tribute to retired football legend Zlatan Ibrahimović

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi has paid a heartfelt tribute to Swedish football great Zlatan Ibrahimović following the latter's retirement from professional football.

The 41-year-old former Inter and AC Milan star recently announced the end of his illustrious career, marking the conclusion of one of the most remarkable journeys in modern football.

Adu Kofi had the opportunity to face Ibrahimović during his time at Swedish club Malmo FF when they competed against Paris Saint-Germain. Taking to social media, the Ghanaian international shared a picture of himself battling the legendary striker on the field, expressing his delight in playing against him.

In a tweet, Adu Kofi stated, "It was a blessing sharing some of your career in soccer with you, it was a privilege to play on the same pitch against you, it's an honour to share a moment with you, legend. Your legacy lives on. Enjoy your retirement @iamzlatanibrahimovic."

Ibrahimović, known for his incredible goal-scoring prowess, amassed a total of 511 goals throughout his career, representing clubs such as Paris St-Germain, Manchester United, and both AC and Inter Milan. He achieved tremendous success, winning league titles in four different countries.