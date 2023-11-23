Ghanaian midfielder Enock Adu Kofi expresses regret over declining Denmark offer

Ghanaian midfielder Enock Adu Kofi has recently revealed his regret over turning down the chance to play for Denmark.

Despite an impressive career with clubs like Malmö FF and Club Brugge in Europe, Adu Kofi has not had the opportunity to represent the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

In an interview, Adu Kofi disclosed that he had been approached by the Danish national team during his stint with FC Nordsjaelland.

However, he declined the offer in the hopes of receiving a call-up to play for the Black Stars, a dream that has yet to materialize.

"When I was playing for FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark spoke to me about switching nationality to play for them but I declined because I was at my peak and I was hoping to earn a call-up to play for the Black Stars," shared the 33-year-old midfielder in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Reflecting on his decision, Adu Kofi acknowledged feelings of sadness at times. "Yeah. Sometimes when it comes to mind, I feel sad because I was hoping to play for the Black Stars which did not happen, so I sometimes regret it," he added.

Currently plying his trade with Finnish club Ekenäs IF, Adu Kofi has been instrumental in the team's success, contributing to their recent achievement of winning their first league title in 90 years.