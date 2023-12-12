Ghanaian midfielder Enock Adu Kofi voices passionate desire for Black Stars return 

Ekenäs IF midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi has passionately declared his readiness to wear the Black Stars jersey once again, expressing his desire to contribute to Ghana's success at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite consistently delivering stellar performances on the European stage, the 33-year-old has found himself on the fringes of the national squad, with his last appearance for Ghana dating back to a friendly against South Africa in October 2016.

The former FC Nordsjælland, Club Brugge, Malmo FF, and AIK maestro, capped only once by Ghana, voiced his lingering disappointment over what he perceives as an apparent oversight.

"I am ready to play for Ghana; I have been playing active football for the past years," Adu Kofi passionately expressed to Angel Sports. "My qualities as a midfielder will be impactful if I get the chance to be in the Black Stars squad for the AFCON," he added.

With Ghana placed in Group B alongside Mozambique, record champions Egypt, and Cape Verde, Adu Kofi is eyeing a return to the national team as Ghana opens their 2023 AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on 14th January 2024.

As the football world awaits the squad announcements, Adu Kofi's fervent declaration adds an intriguing subplot to Ghana's AFCON journey, with fans hopeful for the experienced midfielder's inclusion in the Black Stars lineup.