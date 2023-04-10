Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri gets 4th straight goal in Levadia away triumph in Estonia

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scored again in the Estonian Meistriliiga when his club, FCI Levadia, claimed a comfortable victory at away at Tallinna Kalev on Sunday.

Agyiri has scored in each of the last four matches for Levadia, who claimed a 2-0 triumph over Tallinna at the Kalevi Keskstadion in matchday six.

Levadia got their noses in front in the early stages of the match after Russian midfielder Aleksandr Zakarlyuka scored the opening goal.

Agyiri, the former Manchester City player, doubled the advantage for the visiting team in the 37th minute, and that sealed the victory for Levadia.

The 25-year-old lasted 86 minutes in the game after he was substituted for 15-year-old Estonian midfielder Patrik Kristal.

Levadia are levelled on points with leaders FC Flora with 13 points after five rounds of matches into the new season.

Agyiri has four goals after five appearances since the start of the 2023 campaign in the Estonian top-flight.