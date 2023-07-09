Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri grabs a hatrick as Levadia see off Kalju in Estonia

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Ernest Agyiri has hit a hatrick to propel FCI Levadia Tallinn resounding home victory over Nõmme Kalju FC in the Estonian Meistriliga on Sunday.

The 25-year-old netted all three goals in the first half to ensure Levadia claimed an emphatic 3-0 triumph over Kalju at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

The former Manchester City player scored the opening goal of the round 20 fixture in the 10th minute after connecting a pass from Slovenian forward Til Mavretic.

Agyiri doubled the advantage for the home team in the 33rd minute when he converted a penalty kick.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate sealed his hatrick with the final goal of the match moments later as Levadia move to the top of the league standings.

The visitors finished the match with ten men after Estonian defender Vladimir Avilov was sent off on the half-hour mark.

Agyiri has been in scintillating form since the beginning of the 2023 campaign, having scored 11 times and provided 7 assists in 20 appearances.