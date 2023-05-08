Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scores again for Levadia Tallinn in Estonia

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri proved his worth yet again over the weekend, as he found the back of the net to open the scoring for his team Levadia Tallinn in their latest Estonian Premium Liiga fixture.

The goal came in the 11th minute of the game against Harju Jalgpalikool, who currently sit at the bottom of the league table.

Despite Agyiri's early strike, the home team managed to find an equaliser just five minutes into the second half and took control of the match from that point. With just a few minutes remaining, Harju secured a late winner to hand Levadia their first defeat of the 2023 season.

Despite the loss, Agyiri's individual performance was once again impressive. With his goal against Harju, the Ghanaian midfielder has now scored seven goals in total this season, and he has also provided four assists for his team. This is a remarkable record and it showcases the level of talent that Agyiri possesses on the pitch.

With his impressive goal-scoring form, it is clear that Agyiri will continue to be an important player for his team as they look to bounce back from this defeat and regain their momentum in the remaining fixtures of the season.