Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scores fourth goal for Levadia Tallinn in Estonia

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri has been on a hot streak lately, having scored his fourth goal of the season in Levadia Tallinn's win over Tallinna Kalev in the Estonian Premium Liiga over the weekend.

The 25-year-old has been in top form for his side since the start of the 2023 season, having scored in four consecutive games for the club already this campaign.

Agyiri's latest goal is a testament to his growing influence in the Estonian top flight. He failed to score in the opening game of the season, but he has been on a roll ever since.

With four goals in just five appearances, the Ghanaian is giving Levadia Tallinn another push for the league title this season, after falling short during the 2022 campaign.

Having already scored more league goals this season than he did in the previous campaign, Agyiri could be on track for his most productive season in Estonia.

The midfielder's excellent form has not gone unnoticed, and he will be hoping to maintain his hot streak as the season progresses.