Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scores in Levadia Tallinn defeat in Estonia

Ernest Agyiri was on the scoresheet for Levadia Tallin who suffered defeat against Flora Tallinn in the Estonian Meistriliiga on Saturday.

The Ghanaian midfielder opened the scoring after just seven minutes played a stunning curler outside the box.

The 24-year-old received a long pass from Ken Kallaste before driving past his marker and then sending in a beautiful curler which beat the Flora Tallinn shot-stopper.

Despite scoring the first goal of the game, Levadia failed to hang on as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Rauno Alliku equalised for the home side before Konstantin Vassiljev completed the comeback as Flora extended their lead at the top of the table.

The goal against Flora was Agyiri’s third league goal of the 2022 Estonian Premium Liiga season.