Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scores in second consecutive game as Levadia win Estonia

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scored for the second time in a row for FCI Levadia in the Estonian Meistriliiga when they beat JK Narva Trans away on Saturday afternoon.

The former Manchester City player has been in superb form since the beginning of the 2023 season having scored twice after three games.

The 25-year-old midfielder got the opening goal of the match to put Levadia ahead in the 26th minute with a brilliant finish from outside the box after he was set up by Brazilian forward Felipe Felicio.

The visitors increased their advantage in the second half after goalkeeper Aleksandr Kraizmer put the ball into his net.

Agyiri lasted 88 minutes on the field before he was replaced by Estonian teenager Nikita Vassiljev.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate scored three times and provided two assists in 22 appearances in the Estonian top flight the previous season.

Levadia are second on the league standings after three rounds with an undefeated run, scoring five goals and conceding none.