Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scores in third consecutive league match in Estonia

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scored in his third consecutive match in the Estonian Meistriliiga on Sunday when FCI Levadia thumped FC Kuressaare to keep their momentum intact.

Agyiri scored the second goal for Levadia as they cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn in the matchday 5 fixture.

Brazilian forward Felipe Felicio got the opening goal of the match as early as the 3rd minute before Agyiri doubled the advantage 30 minutes later.

Malian defender Bourama Fomba increased the lead for the hosts three minutes from recess, and Kuressaare pulled one back in additional time through Mattias Mannilaan.

Cameroonian teenage forward Mollo Bessala rounded off the victory for Levadia with his second goal of the campaign just six minutes after the break.

Agyiri, the former Manchester City player, has three goals in four appearances since the start of the Estonian top division.