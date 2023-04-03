GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scores in third consecutive league match in Estonia

Published on: 03 April 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scores in third consecutive league match in Estonia

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scored in his third consecutive match in the Estonian Meistriliiga on Sunday when FCI Levadia thumped FC Kuressaare to keep their momentum intact.

Agyiri scored the second goal for Levadia as they cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn in the matchday 5 fixture.

Brazilian forward Felipe Felicio got the opening goal of the match as early as the 3rd minute before Agyiri doubled the advantage 30 minutes later.

Malian defender Bourama Fomba increased the lead for the hosts three minutes from recess, and Kuressaare pulled one back in additional time through Mattias Mannilaan.

Cameroonian teenage forward Mollo Bessala rounded off the victory for Levadia with his second goal of the campaign just six minutes after the break.

Agyiri, the former Manchester City player, has three goals in four appearances since the start of the Estonian top division.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more