Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri strikes again as Levadia lose to MSK Zilina in Conference League

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri was on target again for FCI Levadia when they faced MSK Zilina in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday.

Levadia suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of the first round of the qualifications at the MSK Zilina Stadium.

Agyiri scored his fourth goal in two games after getting the consolation for Levadia. He netted a hatrick over the weekend in the Estonian Meistriliga.

Zilina opened the scoring of the match with an early finish in the 7th minute from Slovakia international forward David Duris.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian got the equalising goal for the visitors after six minutes into the second half before Zilina grabbed the winner in stoppage-time through Patrick Myslovic from the spot.

Ghanaian duo Samuel Gidi and Henry Addo were in action for Zilina with the former starting while the latter came on as a second-half substitute.

Agyiri has extended his goal-scoring run to 12 goals and 7 assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.