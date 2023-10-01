Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri strikes late to secure narrow victory for Randers FC over Silkeborg

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri continued his impressive form by scoring once again for Randers FC, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Silkeborg in the Danish top-flight.

Agyiri, aged 25, came off the bench in the 75th minute and wasted no time in putting his team ahead at Cepheus Park Randers, finding the net just four minutes after his introduction.

This marks his second consecutive goal for Randers, following his debut goal in a Danish Cup match against B 93 Kopenhagen earlier in the week.

With no further goals added, the home team secured all three points in Sunday's match.

This goal against Silkeborg is his first in the Danish top-flight and his second across all competitions for Randers this campaign.