Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri's debut goal sparks Randers FC comeback in Danish Cup thriller

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Ernest Agyiri marked a memorable moment by netting his debut goal for Randers FC during their Danish Cup clash against B 93 Kopenhagen.

Agyiri's strike in the first half equalized the score after the home team had taken an early lead when Jeppe Erenbjerg found the net within the opening minute.

Despite Kopenhagen adding two more goals before halftime to make it 3-1, Randers mounted a comeback, scoring twice in the second half, forcing the game into extra time.

Agyiri was substituted in the 63rd minute, shortly after his team had evened the score at 3-3.

The match concluded in a thrilling 3-3 draw at full time, leading to extra time to determine the victor.

Randers took the lead in the 101st minute courtesy of Simen Nordil, but the home team responded with a goal from Sebastian Kroner in the 117th minute.

Ultimately, B 93 Kopenhagen lost the subsequent penalty shootout 5-3, with Ernest Agyiri's Randers advancing to the next round of the Danish Cup.