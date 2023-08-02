Ghanaian midfielder Eugene Frimpong impresses in pre-season ahead of new campaign

Ghanaian youngster Eugene Frimpong has been in impressive form for Spanish outfit Real Valladolid ahead of the new season.

The 20-year-old who is eying a place in the senior team has shown a positive attitude making use of his time with the senior team and could convince his coach to retain him as part of the team.

Frimpong will hope to break into the senior team ahead of the new season after enduring a good preseason with the club.

The youngster joined the Spanish side in July 2021 and was made to play with the youth sides. However, he has shown glimpses of quality and could secure a place in the first team soon.

Should he be chosen as part of the team, Frimpong will be expected to help improve the team as they embark on a mission to return to the Spanish La Liga.

They finished 18th last season with 40 points after managing only 11 wins seven draws and 20 losses.