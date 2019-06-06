Ghanaian midfielder Evans Nyarko extends contract at Eintracht Norderstedt

German born Ghanaian midfielder Evans Nyarko has extended his contract at Regionalliga side Eintracht Norderstedt.

The former Borussia Dortmund B player will stay at the Eintracht based club for another year despite a difficult season that saw him make on seven appearances.

Nyarko is regarded as one of emerging promising stars of German football, however his progress has been blighted by injuries.

Meanwhile, compatriot Emmanuel Amomoo has been released by Eintracht Norderstedt, and will be in search for a new club.

Nyarko is among three players to extend their contract with the Reghionalliga club.